(CNN) Family and close friends attended the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday, with crowds gathering on the streets of the capital to pay their last respects, four days after the shock of his assassination reverberated across the world.

The private funeral was hosted at the centuries-old Zojoji Temple by Abe's widow, Akie Abe . Well-wishers queued outside, bringing flowers, notes and green tea -- symbols of help in the afterlife -- to pay their respects to Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, officials and employees offer prayers outside the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on July 12.

Following the service, a hearse carrying the former leader's body traveled from the temple to the Kirigaya Funeral Hall for cremation, passing significant buildings including the Prime Minister's office and the Parliament building.

Large crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the hearse. Many waved and raised their arms in the air as the vehicle drove past, while others bowed their heads in respect.

Akie Abe traveled in the front seat of the hearse, bowing to the crowd as they paid their respects. She carried an ancestral tablet, a symbol of transition to the afterlife.

