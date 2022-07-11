Fire crews use proactive measures to protect Yosemite's renowned sequoias as blaze grows

(CNN) Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias have avoided suffering significant damage for now, officials said, as fire crews work to steer a growing wildfire away from the towering trees.

The 2,044-acre Washburn Fire doubled in size over the weekend, encroaching upon Yosemite's Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 giant sequoias.

"The fire has entered the grove," response spokesperson Robbie Johnson told CNN Sunday evening. "But the good news is because of prescribed burns and clearing out material on the ground, it's clear in the Mariposa Grove."

The sequoias in the grove , which was established in 1857, can tower to heights above 250 feet, or more than 20 stories tall. The trees existed long before the park's inception, with some thought to be older than 2,000 years.

An aerial view of the Wasburn Fire burning on Saturday.

Fire management teams deployed protective measures from both the ground and air over the weekend, including installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around the park's 209-foot Grizzly Giant sequoia.