Authorities investigate vandalism and possible arson at churches near Washington, DC

(CNN) Three churches located on the same road in Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, were vandalized over the weekend, and authorities are investigating fires set at two of the churches as arson.

"These churches are within a few mile radius of each other," said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. "We can't conclusively say right now that they are connected, but they are all very similar."

North Bethesda United Methodist Church

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a fire was set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church on Old Georgetown Rd. in Bethesda, Maryland, Piringer told CNN, yet the damage was minimal.

An investigator leaving the church grounds then came across debris authorities suspect came from the nearby Wildwood Baptist Church, Piringer said, including a couple of damaged headstones and wood material on the road.

Wildwood Baptist Church

Wildwood Baptist was not set on fire, but the material found appeared to have been the result of vandalism, according to Piringer.

