Drought-stricken Lake Mead recedes to reveal a World War II-era landing craft

(CNN) A World War II landing craft is emerging from Lake Mead as water levels at the United States' largest man-made water reservoir continue to drop in extreme drought conditions.

The prolonged megadrought in the Southwest has seen the lake -- a water source for around 25 million people -- reach an unprecedented low.

The lake stood at around 1,042 feet above sea level on Monday, down about 25 feet from the same time last year and 44 feet below its 2020 depth, according to CNN senior meteorologist Brandon Miller.

"Every day is a new record low for the lake, since it was still filling up for the first time in 1937 after Hoover Dam was constructed," he said. "Dead pool, or the point when water can no longer flow through the reservoir at Hoover Dam, occurs at 895 feet elevation."

