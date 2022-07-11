They moved to Highland Park for the schools, the space and the safety. What now?
Updated 6:39 AM ET, Mon July 11, 2022
(CNN)A stroll through Central Avenue's tree-lined, cobblestone sidewalks shows the appeal of suburban Highland Park.
The boutique stores that dot the street and the banana pancakes at Walker Bros. call out to the casual pedestrian, as does the shaded playground of Sunset Woods Park. Not far away sit the luscious Chicago Botanical Garden and the freshwater beaches of Lake Michigan.
Central Avenue reopened to the public on Sunday, nearly a week after a 21-year-old gunman opened fire from a rooftop at an Independence Day parade, killing 7 people, wounding dozens more and shattering the imagined protective bubble of the suburb.
Over several days, residents in the wealthy suburb spoke about their affection for the enclave and its high-achieving schools, spacious housing, friendly social life and safe streets.
Now, that sense of safety is gone. Nonetheless, there are signs throughout the city of small steps forward: chalk messages of #HPStrong on sidewalks, makeshift memorials, and scores of water bottles, coffee and treats for police manning the crime scene. Therapeutic dogs beg to be petted in the area, and officials point traumatized residents to free therapy and emotional support resources.
Allison Schachter and Hillary Rikower, the co-owners of Sugarcoated bakery, made five boxes of cookies to deliver to police officers, volunteers, children and others in the community needing a lift. Schachter said she hoped the cookies "can make them smile for a minute, or take their mind off of it for a minute."
Several residents said their next steps would focus on political change.
Not far away, Karen Abrams, wearing a shirt reading "Highland Park Strong," spoke with tears in her eyes as she explained how Monday's shooting had changed her home of 42 years.
"What this did to me and for me was take away my peace, take away the fact that my grandchildren and children can live in a community like this that's safe," Abrams said. "I've got to do something to help change the laws. I don't know how I'm going to do it, I haven't quite figured that out yet, but I will. You'll see."
On Tuesday, State District Attorney Eric Rinehart, a Highland Park resident, stood in front of the crime scene and announced state murder charges against the gunman. He also pushed for heightened awareness to the state's "red flag" laws and called for a state and national ban on assault weapons, earning a smattering of applause from the crowd.
"All the people who died steps from here lost their freedom," he said. "We must do more as we think and reflect upon their freedom on this July 5th."
A day later