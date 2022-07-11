Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins incoming Denver Broncos ownership group

(CNN) Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is joining the new Denver Broncos ownership group, the NFL team announced Monday.

Rice said it was an honor to join the ownership group.

"Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today." Rice, the daughter of a football coach, said on Facebook

Walmart heir Rob Walton called her a highly respected public servant and an accomplished academic and business leader.

"Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better," Walton said in a statement on behalf of the Walton-Penner family group that has offered to buy the team.