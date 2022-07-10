A 14-year-old is fatally stabbed at a train station in New York, authorities say

(CNN) A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed during a fight inside a subway station on Saturday has died, according to the New York Police Department.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the boy on a train platform in a north Harlem subway station with a stab wound to the abdomen, police said in a statement. Preliminary investigations indicate "a fight or dispute began on the street and continued into the train station where an altercation occurred," said Jason Wilcox, the chief of transit for the NYPD.

The teen was transported to a hospital, Wilcox said, where he was pronounced dead approximately half an hour later. Crime scene investigators recovered a knife and what appears to be a broomstick from the scene, he said.

Surveillance footage from the MTA provided images of people who were at the scene, and investigators released descriptions of possible suspects to responding officers. One man who matched some of the description and was bleeding from his back and abdomen was taken into custody, authorities said.

Police are going through video from the scene and talking to witnesses. There are no other suspects being sought, Wilcox said, who urged people with information to come forward.

