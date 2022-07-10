(CNN) A beach in Iowa is closed after a rare life-threatening infection of the brain was confirmed in a visitor who recently went swimming there.

The beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County will be closed temporarily to swimmers, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday.

"The closure is a precautionary response to a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri in a Missouri resident with recent potential exposure while swimming at the beach," according to a release from the health department.

Naegleria fowleri is a "microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM)," said the agency.

"PAM is extremely rare. Since 1962, only 154 known cases have been identified in the United States," the release said.