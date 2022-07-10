Investigative report into the Uvalde elementary school shooting could be released within 10 days

(CNN) The Texas House Investigative Committee's preliminary report into the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde could be released within the next 10 days, and the chairman of the committee is pushing for the report to include the critical 77-minutes of "hallway" surveillance video, according to a source close to the committee.

The chairman is not pushing for the release of video showing victims or footage of violence, per this source.

The shooting took place May 24, when a gunman fatally shot 19 young students and two teachers inside a classroom before authorities breached the door more than an hour later.

Rep. Dustin Burrows, the committee chairman, is prohibited from releasing the 77-minute "hallway" video of the law enforcement response because he signed a non-disclosure agreement with Texas Department of Public Safety, Burrows disclosed on Twitter on Friday.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows speaks at an investigative committee meeting June 9 at the state Capitol in Austin.

Burrows attached two letters to his tweet. In one letter, he asked the DPS for permission to release the video to the public. The other letter is a response from DPS saying that the agency agrees that the video will bring "clarity to the public regarding the tragic events in Uvalde," but that the Uvalde district attorney "has objected to releasing the video."

