After a massacre took one of their own, the 'Cheers' of Highland Park has turned into a refuge of support and healing

Highland Park, Illinois (CNN) The barstool on the far left at Norton's Restaurant shouldn't be empty.

Every week, 88-year-old Stephen Straus filled the seat with his jovial personality, making fast friends with strangers at the fixture in Highland Park, Illinois.

"Norton's is our version of ' Cheers ' in Highland Park. Everyone knows your name and all are welcomed with open arms," said Courtney Smith Weinberg, who lives two blocks away.

"My husband Steven and I had a great night at the bar at Norton's just a little over a week ago with this amazing man, Stephen Straus. That night we made a new friend! He shared stories about his workout routines, how he still rode a bike several miles a day," she said.

"The three of us shared laughs together as we ate and drank. I remember how animated and sweet he was ... and totally engaged in life."

Read More