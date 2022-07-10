After a massacre took one of their own, the 'Cheers' of Highland Park has turned into a refuge of support and healing
Updated 8:27 AM ET, Sun July 10, 2022
Highland Park, Illinois (CNN)The barstool on the far left at Norton's Restaurant shouldn't be empty.
Every week, 88-year-old Stephen Straus filled the seat with his jovial personality, making fast friends with strangers at the fixture in Highland Park, Illinois.
"Norton's is our version of 'Cheers' in Highland Park. Everyone knows your name and all are welcomed with open arms," said Courtney Smith Weinberg, who lives two blocks away.
"My husband Steven and I had a great night at the bar at Norton's just a little over a week ago with this amazing man, Stephen Straus. That night we made a new friend! He shared stories about his workout routines, how he still rode a bike several miles a day," she said.
"The three of us shared laughs together as we ate and drank. I remember how animated and sweet he was ... and totally engaged in life."
Just two days later, Straus and six others were inexplicably gunned down at a Fourth of July parade a few blocks away.
Since then, the restaurant where he brought so much joy has become an epicenter of support for those young and old seeking comfort amid despair.
'My job here is to make people happy'
The blur darting between the kitchen, bar and patio is Israel "Izzy" Velez. He's part bartender, part server and occasional fill-in manager. But Velez prefers a much simpler job description:
"My job here is to make people happy."
On this night, his job is needed more than ever. It's the day after staff and regulars learned of Straus' death.