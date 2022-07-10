(CNN) Five people were injured in a shooting on the boardwalk near the popular amusement area of New York City's Coney Island early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. and resulted in two women and three men being shot, New York City Police told CNN.

Officials did not provide details on what may have led to the gunfire -- but said a large group of people were gathered on the boardwalk in Brooklyn when somebody started shooting.

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital after being shot in the back, police said.

The four other victims are in stable condition and include: a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the leg; a 26-year-old woman who was also shot in the leg; a 36-year-old man who was shot and suffered an injury to his chin; and a 19-year-old-man who was shot in the leg.

Read More