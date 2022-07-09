US Marshals apprehend 13 sex offenders in Iowa wanted for crimes against children

(CNN) The US Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the most wanted sex offenders in Iowa, authorities say.

All of the fugitives were non-compliant with Iowa's Sex Offender Registry, and seven had former convictions for "crimes against children under the age of 13," US Marshals said in a news release on Friday.

"Operation Most Wanted" was conducted by the US Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Two guns, ammunition and drugs were seized, the release said.

Three new criminal cases were presented to the US Attorney's Office, US Marshals said.

"Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members," Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Phil Hartung said in the release. "Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry's tipline and through the United State Marshals tipline."

