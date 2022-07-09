Oklahoma City Zoo rejoices with birth of critically endangered Sumatran tiger twins

(CNN) Twin newborn Sumatran tiger cubs are bonding with their mother, having been born minutes apart early on July 2 at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Eleven-year-old Lola gave birth to the first cub at 4:31 a.m. and the second at 4:49 a.m.

In a press release on Wednesday, the zoo said Lola and her cubs were doing well and had reached critical milestones, including nursing.

Lola, a Sumatran tiger, is captured on camera caring for her newborn twin cubs at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

In a few weeks, a veterinary team will examine the cubs to weigh and measure them, according to the release. They will also find out the cubs' sex.

"Lola has proven to be an extremely attentive and nurturing mother to these new additions to our animal family," said Tyler Boyd, the zoo's curator of carnivores. He said throughout her pregnancy, she has participated in ultrasound monitoring and training sessions and has allowed caretakers to be prepared for the cubs' arrival.