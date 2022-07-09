5,000 pounds of meth seized in San Diego County after truck is followed after crossing border, officials say

(CNN) More than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized this week after authorities in San Diego County tracked and intercepted a truck that crossed the US border from Mexico, officials said Friday.

Four men from Tijuana, Mexico, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute the highly addictive drug in what officials described as one of the largest meth busts in San Diego County.

"This monumental seizure represents another win against drug cartels that fuel addiction in the United States," said Shelly S. Howe, a Special Agent in Charge at the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The 20-foot commercial truck, which was carrying 148 meth bundles, crossed the border Thursday through the Otay Mesa Commercial Port of Entry in San Diego, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement

Law enforcement followed the vehicle to National City, California, where agents saw the accused men unloading dozens of cardboard boxes from the truck into a Dodge van. The bundles found in the boxes tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement.