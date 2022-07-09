City and community leaders gather in prayer outside Akron Children's Hospital on Friday.

CNN —

A 4-year-old girl was killed and a man is “clinging to life” following a shooting Friday night in Akron, Ohio, a city that has been reeling from protests over the fatal police shooting of a Black man nearly two weeks ago.

“There is a lot of heightened tension in the city right now,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said during a news conference following Friday’s shooting.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on Princeton Street, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said during the news conference.

“As information began to come in, we were notified that a 4-year-old baby and another male was also shot,” he said. “This has been a very difficult week for Akron.”

The police did not give details on the circumstances of the shooting. CNN has reached out to the Akron police and other city officials for comment.

The death of the child comes days after protests erupted in the city over the killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who suffered at least 60 gunshot wounds when eight officers fired on him. Police said Walker fired what appeared to be a gunshot out the window during the car pursuit and a gun was found in his vehicle after the shooting. But Walker was unarmed when he was killed.

Akron implemented several curfews following the release of police body camera footage that showed the shooting. The city also canceled its July Fourth fireworks celebration out of an abundance of caution.

The mayor, police chief and community leaders, who attended the news conference Friday night, implored residents to lower the tension in the city.

‘There’s a baby here that won’t see 5’

“We’re tired,” said Pastor Bradley Reeves of Restoration Community Church. “This has to stop. … There’s a baby here that won’t see 5,” Reeves said. “Not only does the community need to calm down, but the police need to calm down, too.

“I’m not going to ask one side to calm down if I’m not going to ask all to calm down,” the pastor said.

Reeves acknowledged the impact Walker’s killing has had on the community.

“We are still reeling from other major events that are happening, and I’m going to say Jayland Walker’s name,” he said. But it takes everybody to calm down to keep the community safe, Reeves added.

Akron officials have come under scrutiny following Walker’s killing on June 27.

“The police department has responsibilities that we need to address on our own,” Mylett said Friday night. “And I’m here to tell you as the chief of police, we’re going to. We’re moving in the direction that the people want.

“This is our community, we love this community. We love the people in this community,” the police chief said.