Black women say they are invisible in abortion rights fight. 'We are still forgotten within all of this'
Updated 4:00 AM ET, Sat July 9, 2022
(CNN)For many Black women, the reversal of Roe v. Wade last month not only stripped them of bodily autonomy, but created another barrier to economic security and choosing the course of their future.
For 49 years, women have had the right to terminate a pregnancy without needing to justify it, giving some a chance to pursue their educational goals, career aspirations and start families when they were in stable situations.
This has especially benefited Black women who continue to fight for an equal place in the US.
Black women are three times more likely than White women to die of pregnancy-related complications; encounter racism from health care providers at higher rates; face unequal pay; and are more likely than their White counterparts to lack health insurance.
Now advocates say millions will lose access to abortion care because their state has restricted it and they can't afford to travel for the procedure.
CNN spoke with five Black women about their decision to get an abortion in the past and why they say the fall of Roe v. Wade could have devastating consequences.
Chicago woman didn't want to be a low income single mom
Miriah Mark was 15 weeks pregnant last summer when she made the difficult decision to have an abortion.
Mark, 31, said her partner had walked out of her life and she wasn't making enough money at her record label job to support a baby. The cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Chicago and the rising cost of childcare, Mark said, were not affordable.
It took her a month from finding out she was pregnant to decide that she wanted an abortion.
Mark said she had been raised by a single Black mother who worked multiple jobs, struggled to make ends meet and relied on grandparents to help care for Mark. She didn't want to repeat that cycle.
"I don't want to raise a child in a world that doesn't have every advantage," Mark said. "I know what it's like t