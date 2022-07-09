Black women say they are invisible in abortion rights fight. 'We are still forgotten within all of this'

(CNN) For many Black women, the reversal of Roe v. Wade last month not only stripped them of bodily autonomy, but created another barrier to economic security and choosing the course of their future.

For 49 years, women have had the right to terminate a pregnancy without needing to justify it, giving some a chance to pursue their educational goals, career aspirations and start families when they were in stable situations.

Black women are three times more likely than White women to die of pregnancy-related complications; encounter racism from health care providers at higher rates; face unequal pay; and are more likely than their White counterparts to lack health insurance.

Now advocates say millions will lose access to abortion care because their state has restricted it and they can't afford to travel for the procedure.

