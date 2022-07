Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters People lay flowers at Zojoji Temple, where the vigil and funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11. In photos: Shock and grief as world reacts to Abe shooting

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters People lay flowers at Zojoji Temple, where the vigil and funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot Friday while campaigning on behalf of party candidates in Nara, Japan. He was 67.

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history. Following his death, many people around the world have been paying tribute to him and offering their condolences.