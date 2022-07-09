Host Melanie Rose (left background) is shown with couple Taylor and AJ in an episode of "How To Build a Sex Room."

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN —

The Fourth of July hit differently this year with all that’s going on in our nation.

But I won’t recap our woes, especially because I know what you really want to know about.

So let’s get started, shall we?

Three things to watch

‘How To Build a Sex Room’

(From left) Couple Brodie and Bettie are shown with interior designer Melanie Rose in a scene from "How To Build a Sex Room." Caleb Alvarado/Netflix

I’m honestly surprised we haven’t gotten a show like this before.

The hubster and I are OBSESSED with real estate shows, mostly because we love checking out the final room designs. (I mean, who doesn’t adore a good shiplap wall?) Now, there is a design show with a twist.

Interior designer Melanie Rose spices things up a bit for couples by helping them to create “stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish.”

No judgment over here at all because that’s grown folks’ business, and I’m kind of interested to see what this show sparks.

It started streaming Friday on Netflix.

‘Maggie’ Season 1

Rebecca Rittenhouse stars in the title role of "Maggie." Richard Cartwright/Hulu

I foresee people tuning into this show.

Yet another twist on a genre, this time a romantic comedy about a woman named Maggie who is “a psychic struggling with her own future, despite her ability to read into everyone else’s.”

How much time might it have saved us all if we could have seen into the future, in terms of our romantic lives? Only time will tell if audiences fall in love with this series, which is streaming on Hulu.

‘America the Beautiful’

A burrowing owl peers from its burrow entrance in "America the Beautiful." National Geographic for Disney+

If you’re looking for more reasons to love the Earth, Disney+ has just the thing for you.

Michael B. Jordan narrates this docuseries, which celebrates the diversity of landscapes and wildlife in the United States, from the “mountainous Northwest, to the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland.”

With all the talk — and concern — about the climate crisis, it’s nice to take a moment to reflect and appreciate natural resources close to home, and hopefully be inspired to take action.

“America the Beautiful” is streaming now.

Two things to listen to

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019, in New York City. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images North America

It took her revealing she was married for me to discover that Lindsay Lohan has a podcast.

Where have I been that I was not aware of “The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan”?

That was quickly rectified, and I am now a subscriber. Lohan’s conversations on the show reveal more about her and her guests, including artists, influencers and even legendary rappers Salt-N-Pepa.

I love this for Lohan, who is not only a survivor but also a thriver.

(From left) Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4 in Carson, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Let’s stick with former child stars who have podcasts.

“Boy Meets World” stars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle have teamed up for “Pod Meets World.”

The trio, who portrayed Shawn Hunter, Topanga Lawrence, and Eric Matthews, respectively, rewatch episodes of their ’90s sitcom and share their perspectives, memories and behind-the-scenes moments.

Sign me up!

One thing to talk about

(From left) Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, special guest Drake and Kevin Richardson perform during a Backstreet Boys concert in Toronto for the group's DNA World Tour. Backstreet Boys via Twitter

Full disclosure: I’ve known Nick Carter for several years and consequently was well aware that he is a massive Drake fan.

As a matter of fact, Carter even talked to me about listening to Drake’s music when I interviewed the former in March.

So it made me superhappy to learn that the admiration was mutual, as the rapper recently joined the members of Backstreet Boys onstage during their tour stop in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Cross-genre love is beautiful to behold, and watching Drake relive his bar mitzvah with the BB hit “I Want It That Way” was a nostalgic, feel-good moment that felt much needed.

Something to sip on

(From left) Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Happy anniversary, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

In Hollywood, marriages are often short-lived, so for these crazy kids to be celebrating 40 years of marriage is a big deal.

He marked the milestone by posting one of their wedding photos on his verified Instagram account, while Sharon shared a more recent photo.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy,” she wrote in the caption. “We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy.”

Theirs is truly a love that has stood the test of time, in sickness and in health. Wishing them many more.

What did you like about today’s newsletter? What did we miss? Pop in to poplife@cnn.com and say hello!