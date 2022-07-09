Sri Lanka protesters break into President's House as thousands rally

Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN) Protesters broke into the Sri Lankan leader's official residence in Colombo on Saturday, as more than 100,000 amassed outside, calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign over his handling of the country's economic crisis.

Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television showed protesters enter President's House -- Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital -- after breaking through security cordons placed by police.

Rajapaksa is not at the site and has been moved elsewhere, security officials told CNN. It is unclear how many security personnel are present at the location.

The South Asian nation of 22 million is suffering its worst financial crisis in recent history, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.

A police curfew that was earlier imposed in several police divisions in the Western Province of Sri Lanka was lifted on Saturday. Several politicians and the Bar Association in Sri Lanka referred to the curfew as being "illegal," saying there had been no instances of violence to justify imposing the measure.

Read More