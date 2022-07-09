Tokyo (CNN) Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead by doctors at the Nara Medical University Hospital, at 5:03 p.m local time on Friday, just over five hours after being shot while delivering a campaign speech in front of a small crowd on a street.

Who is the suspect?

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, admitted to shooting Abe, Nara Nishi police said during a news conference on Friday. Yamagami, who is unemployed, told investigators he holds hatred toward a certain group that he thought Abe was linked to.

Police have not named the group.

