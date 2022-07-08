Simulation shows tsunami waves as high as 42 feet could hit Seattle in minutes should a major earthquake occur on the Seattle Fault

(CNN) A simulation released by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shows the impact of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on the Seattle Fault.

"Tsunami waves could be as high as 42 feet at the Seattle Great Wheel and will reach inland as far as Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park," Washington State DNR said in a tweet Thursday.

The study was prepared by geologists within the Washington Geological Survey division of DNR, according to a news release

Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.

"Tsunami inundation and strong currents may continue for more than 3 hours from the start of the earthquake," according to the news release.

