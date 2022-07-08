Woman accused of killing elite cyclist used passport that belonged to someone 'closely associated' with her to flee to Costa Rica, authorities say

(CNN) The woman who fled to Costa Rica after allegedly killing an elite cyclist in Texas used several aliases and a passport that belongs to someone "closely associated with her," a spokesperson for the US Marshals Service said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is suspected of fatally shooting Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson at an Austin home on May 11, according to authorities. A week later, she was seen at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, where she boarded a flight to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to the US Marshals Service.

Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica on June 29 and was deported to the US on July 2 to face a murder charge.

CNN on Thursday reached out to an attorney listed as representing Armstrong.

Wilson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the home of a friend, authorities said. She had told her friend she was going for an afternoon swim with Colin Strickland, 35, a professional cyclist and Armstrong's boyfriend. He told police he and Wilson swam and ate dinner, and he dropped her off at the friend's home, according to an arrest affidavit in Travis County District Court.

