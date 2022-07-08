Fire threatens Yosemite's Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 giant sequoia trees

The threat is not limited to California. Robert Garcia, the US Forest Service's fire chief for the Angeles National Forest, said the summer months are off to a "concerning start." Firefighting resources have been mobilizing since March to Arizona and New Mexico, where the Black Fire just became the state's second-largest blaze in history.

"Southern California typically has a fire season of historically late June and then into the fall," Chief Garcia told CNN last month. "But we're seeing activity now year round."