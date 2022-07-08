Latest Videos
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
WAUKEGAN, IL: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, 21, poses for a mugshot in Waukegan, Illinois. Authorities have charged Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, with seven counts of first-degree murder in the attack that also injured 47, according to published reports. (Photo by Lake County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
NARA, JAPAN - JULY 08: Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a street speech before being shot in front of Yamatosaidaiji Station on July 8, 2022 in Nara, Japan. Abe is shot while making a street speech for upcoming Upper House election. (Photo by The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images)
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters
Norwegian Refugee Council
CNN
CNN/Getty
Ryan Kelley, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump gathering to demand for a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Emily Elconin/Reuters
freeway shootout california bay area affil pkg kgo vpx_00000330.png
aiden mccarthy parents highland park shooting orig jc_00000130.png
United Shades clip vpx
United Shades clip vpx
CNN
CNN
CNN
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M Smith gestures during a press conference at Richmond Virginia Police headquarters Wednesday July 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Police said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.
Steve Helber/AP
Irina and Kevin McCarthy, who were identified as two of the victims killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, are the parents of a toddler who was found alive after the shooting, according to a family member. Irina Colon, who was related to the deceased woman, Irina McCarthy, shared an undated photo with CNN of the couple at their wedding in Chicago. Colon says she was not at the parade and later learned of the couple's death by Irina's McCarthy father. She said the couple leave behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who will now be cared for by his family. The Lake County Coroner's Office previously confirmed Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the shooting.
Irina Colon
New York CNN  — 

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have appealed her conviction and 20-year federal prison sentence for carrying out a yearslong scheme with her longtime confidante Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

Maxwell’s defense argument was not immediately available, but her attorneys have maintained her innocence since her 2020 arrest, asserting Maxwell has been a scapegoat for prosecutors in the wake of Epstein’s death in prison.

A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five of six federal charges against her in December: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

She was sentenced on only three counts after the judge agreed two of the conspiracy counts she faced were repetitive.

At Maxwell’s sentencing in June, defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim, as she did during the trial, pushed the blame on Epstein.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Socialite and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein guilty of sex trafficking a minor

“We all know that the person who should have been sentenced today escaped accountability, avoided his victims, avoided absorbing their pain and receiving the punishment he truly deserved,” Sternheim said. “Jeffrey Epstein left Ghislaine Maxwell holding the whole bag.”

The trial judge, Alison Nathan, disagreed.

“Miss Maxwell is not punished in place of Epstein,” she said. “Miss Maxwell is being punished for the role that she played.”

Maxwell did not testify at her trial but spoke briefly at her sentencing, acknowledging she had been convicted but stopped short of taking responsibility.

“I am sorry for the pain that you’ve experienced,” Maxwell said. “I hope my conviction … brings you closure.”

Southern District of New York

4 women testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that they were sexually abused. Here's what they said

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He died by suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell has been detained since her arrest in July 2020, and prosecutors said she received credit for two years of time served.

Maxwell’s monthlong trial last year alternated between disturbing testimony from sexual abuse victims and illuminating testimony about some of Epstein’s connections to high-profile celebrities.

Prosecutors argued Maxwell and Epstein conspired to set up a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes participated in it as well.

Her defense, meanwhile, besides arguing she was a scapegoat, also attacked the memories and motivations of the women who say they were sexually abused.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Maxwell is being housed at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.

CNN’s Mark Morales, Sonia Moghe and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.