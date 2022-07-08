Detroit police officer killed after being 'ambushed' while responding to a gunfire call

(CNN) A Detroit police officer was shot and killed on Wednesday after allegedly being "ambushed" by a 19-year-old gunman while responding to a 911 call of gunshots being fired, authorities said.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said that four responding officers engaged and killed the gunman, Ehmani Mack Davis, as he was allegedly approaching the injured police officer and his partner in what investigators believe was an attempt to carry out further attacks. Police have not determined the shooter's motivation.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White

Officer Loren Courts, 40, and his partner had just arrived at the 911 call, and were still in their patrol car as Davis opened fire from an upstairs window striking Courts, White said.

"Candidly, we were robbed. We were robbed of one of our heroes. And we should all be outraged. We should be outraged. This is unacceptable," White said.

Courts, a five-year veteran, and the son of a retired Detroit police officer, leaves behind a wife and two children. Courts' father "loved his city so much that he encouraged his son to join the Detroit Police Department to continue his legacy," White said.

Read More