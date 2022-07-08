USWNT qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

(CNN) On July 7, 2019, the US Women's National Team (USWNT) won a record fourth World Cup title, confirming its dominance over the women's game.

Three years later, on July 7, 2022, the USA took its first step to defending its title by sealing a place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A 5-0 victory against Jamaica at the Concaf W Championship Thursday, combined with Haiti's 3-0 win over Mexico in the second game of the day, secured USWNT's progress.

The top-two teams from each group at this tournament will qualify for the World Cup and the USA has guaranteed that it will finish in one of these places.

It currently sits atop its group, ahead of Haiti, Jamaica, and Mexico, following two victories from its opening two games.

