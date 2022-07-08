There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of a vintage-inspired Andie Swim collection made in collaboration with Demi Moore, a Boots No7 line for menopausal skin and Our Place’s latest drop, a tagine made to fit your Always Pan.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion and beauty

Vintage-inspired swimsuits with some Hollywood glam

Andie

Demi Moore teamed up with Andie for a range of swimwear that combines her love of vintage pieces with some Hollywood glamour. This isn’t just new patterns — her collection brings some new styles in the Andie lineup too. Think The Monaco Top and Bottom ($80 and $75, respectively) made from crocheted fabric, The Marseilles one-piece’s extremely retro, quintessentially elegant low-slung hips and square neck and the plunging V-neck of The Tropez one-piece’s crocheted cut ($155). The fabrics were made in Italy and France, and everything was put together in a boutique Moroccan factory. More styles will be out next week too, so make a note to check back in for more summertime swim goodness.

Comfy, summer-ready underwear in wedgie-free fabric

Tommy John

Tommy John just dropped a new line of 360 Sport Underwear that’s made to move with you throughout your day — and help you stay comfortable, thanks to its antimicrobial, anti-odor fabric and a Stay-Put waistband that doesn’t roll, bunch or pinch. It comes in 4-inch, 6-inch or 8-inch versions, and you can choose between a Hammock Pouch fit ($30, for extra support) and the Contour Pouch for an adjustment-free fit.

A neutral core color joins the lineup, plus a new style of skivvies

CUUP

Cuup’s been dropping new styles and colorways this summer pretty constantly, and the brand isn’t slowing down yet: This week sees the addition of The Brief, a full-coverage, mid-rise style that joins both the Swim ($48) and Intimates ($18) lineups. It’s been the brand’s most requested style, and it was designed with feedback from both Cuup customers and Fit Therapists.

A new colorway in Sand is also joining the core collection over on the underwear side of things. It’s available in The Brief, plus the rest of Cuup’s underwear silhouettes, along with neutral counterparts Clay, Espresso, Black, Salt and Taupe.

Ready-for-class kids’ backpacks, lunch boxes and more

STATE

Kane Kids’ backpacks are actually-cool bags that’ll stand up to a day of classes and after-school activities. Starting at $28, the latest back-to-school collection includes pencil cases, hats, water bottle slings and backpacks ranging from mini sizes to the Kane Kids (designed for elementary school) and the Kane Kids Large. The bags were also designed with a fun variety of colorways, including rainbow hearts, tie-dye, muted colorblocking, camo, metallics and more.

A skin care routine tailored especially for menopausal skin

Boots No7

While a lot of women of menopausal age find themselves targeted for “anti-aging” skin care, many of the products seem to be primarily concerned with the appearance of skin and not the factors that change its appearance in the first place. Now from Boots No7 is a skin care line created to specifically address the needs of menopausal skin, including loss of collagen, increased sensitivity and dryness. Shop the collection online now: It includes Protect and Hydrate 72-hour hydration day cream ($32.95), a soothing cooling mist for hot, flushed skin ($18.95) and a deeply moisturizing overnight cream for sensitive faces ($32.95).

Home goods

The luxe candle company gets into diffusers

Voluspa

Voluspa’s candles are a much-coveted aspirational home item — and make for great gifts. Now the company has just launched its first home oil diffuser for people who prefer beautiful scents without the smoke. The stylish device is made to fit in any corner of the house, and comes in two colorways: black with gold accents or white ($115; white colorway is just at Sephora). You can sneak any fragrance oil you want in here too, including Voluspa’s decadent collection ($24 each), but Sephora’s also got its hands on an exclusive Voluspa Tahitian Coconut Vanilla oil. It’s sold out at the moment, but check in soon for a restock.

A handcrafted tagine to fit your Always Pan

Our Place

Our Place puts a meaningful focus on the global heritage of cooking: The brand has previously launched a flipping platter for (among other dishes) tahdig and concón, plus a spruce steamer for dumplings and more. The next stop from the company is Morocco, with the launch of a tagine made to fit on top of your Always Pan. Like the cooking process in a Dutch oven, a tagine’s shape results in condensation that returns to hydrate the food simmering below, making it a great choice for Moroccan dishes as well as different types of curries, stews and rice dishes. The $80 vessel also comes with a tiny version of itself that makes a great salt cellar as well as a bottle of Ras El Hanout.

Keep your precious coffee warm all morning in style

Ember

We’ve talked about Ember’s temperature-controlled smart mugs before, and the latest colorway has arrived in Rose Gold ($179.99), a metallic vessel that holds 14 ounces of sweet, sweet coffee (or tea, if that’s your vibe). Like the rest of the 14-ouncers, it has 1.5 hours of built-in battery life, or you can place it on the charging coaster to keep it going all day.

Download the partner app to save presets for your favorite drinks, receive notifications when your drink has reached your ideal temperature (from 120 degrees Fahrenheit to 145 degrees Fahrenheit), track caffeine intake, customize the color of the LED light on the front of your mug and more.

Escape to the coast with this new linen-based collection

The Citizenry

It is officially the summer of linen, and The Citizenry is getting in on the breezy natural material with its new Bath Oasis Capsule collection featuring a trio of linen robes, linen shower curtains and teak bath mats for a little coastal retreat mood.

The gently colorblocked Kaveri shower curtains ($125) are handcrafted in Kannur, India, by a team of 32 master weavers, and you can choose from a subtle charcoal/olive colorway or beachy flax and latte. Once you’re out of the shower, there’s the new Stonewashed Linen Bathrobe ($135), which was woven in Portugal and comes in quiet pinstripes or shades of gray, olive and clay. Finally, step out onto the Teak Wood Bath Mat, which is handcrafted from sustainably sourced teak.

Reusable cloths for spills, cleaning and more

Cloud Paper

Reusable cleaning cloths are finally/rightfully starting to pick up in popularity in the US, and Cloud Paper’s new three-pack of Swish Cloths ($17.99) is the latest to enter the market. They’re designed to replace paper towels in the kitchen (each cloth takes the place of 17 rolls, saving a lot of trees and waste), and you can use them whenever you’d normally tear off a sheet of toweling: for wiping surfaces, cleaning up spills (Swish Cloths hold 20 times their weight in liquid) and cleaning. To clean them, just rinse and wring them out, then they’ll dry and stiffen, helping to reduce bacterial growth. You can use each for up to six months, and then simply drop it in the compost — it’s 100% biodegradable.

Bath towels and robes built for poolside or bath time lounging get a retro twist

Brooklinen

We’ve seen a ton of shorter-sleeve robes this summer (including Chrissy Teigen’s new ones), and they’re all the better for lounging poolside. Now Brooklinen’s new collection of boldly checkerboarded bath textiles get the retro treatment in Pop Pink, Mango and Mint — and it starts with eye-catching robes ($125) outfitted with contrasting waist ties.

To pair with them or complete a statement look in the bathroom, the brand also launched checkerboard bath towels and sheets, plus hand towels, which retail from $39.

Electronics

Sheathe your precious AirTag in elegant leather

Nomad

Nothing keeps you more together than an AirTag for your keys, and Nomad has just come out with a new leather cover ($19.95) to keep your tracker protected, even as it gets banged around in your bag or pocket.