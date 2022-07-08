Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

(CNN) The former president of Angola, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has died at the age of 79.

Dos Santos, who served as president between 1979 and 2017, died in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Friday morning, CNN Portugal reported, citing a government statement. The former president had been hospitalized in Spain prior to his death.

Dos Santos' time in office was one of the longest-running presidencies in the world.

In a statement, the Angolan government said it "bows, with the greatest respect and consideration, to the figure of a statesman of great historical dimension, who governed for many years with wisdom and humanism the fate of the Angolan Nation, in very difficult moments."

The presidency said it was sending "deep feelings of sorrow" to the family and appealed "to everyone's serenity in this time of pain and consternation."

