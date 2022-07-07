Officer injured in Philadelphia July Fourth shooting says he found a bullet in his hat

(CNN) One of the two police officers injured in a shooting during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia didn't realize he had been shot until he arrived at a hospital and found a bullet lodged in his hat, he told CNN.

Officer Sergio Diggs and deputy John Foster were both injured while providing security at a July Fourth concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway when shots were fired shortly before 10 p.m., just before fireworks went off, police said.

Diggs, 36, was walking to rejoin other officers after throwing an item in the trash when he felt "something like a sledgehammer" hit him in the head, he told CNN. He leaned over and saw blood everywhere.

"I wasn't aware that I was actually shot," Diggs told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday. "I thought that I was just hit by a blunt object or something until I got to the hospital and saw the round in my hat."

Diggs, who serves as a Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer, suffered a graze wound to his forehead, officials said.

