Authorities are searching for the individuals who set off an explosion at a mysterious Georgia monument

(CNN) A mysterious Georgia monument was partially destroyed Wednesday when an explosive device was detonated near the attraction -- and authorities are now searching for the culprits.

The blast happened around 4 a.m. in Elberton, about 100 miles east of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

A second video shows a car leaving the site shortly after the explosion.

The aftermath of the explosion in Elberton, Georgia

