Corporate life has changed significantly since the 1990s: Long gone are the days of boxy computers and fax machines. We’re now at a time when many are questioning whether we need offices at all, considering that almost six in 10 US workers do their jobs from home most, or all, of the time, survey data shows. Of those workers, only 42% cited Covid-19 as the major reason, with the majority saying they simply prefer working from home.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign today following a tenure defined by scandals and intense criticism. He will make a statement in the coming hours, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN. It is possible that Johnson will remain in office until October when the Conservative party meets for its annual conference. More than 50 ministers have resigned from the government since Tuesday, with many lawmakers furious about the botched handling of the resignation of Johnson’s former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men last week. Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour Party leader, responded to reports that Johnson will resign, calling it “good news,” adding “he was always unfit for office.”

The gunman in Monday’s massacre at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, admitted he carried out the attack, killing seven and wounding dozens of others, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Authorities said the shooter also “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, where he drove to after fleeing the parade shooting. Officials revealed the gunman dressed in women’s clothing to conceal his identity and used makeup to cover his tattoos, investigators believe. Separately, a tip from a “hero citizen” thwarted a potential mass shooting planned for a July 4 celebration in Richmond, Virginia, police say. The tipster overheard a conversation that a mass shooting was set to occur at an amphitheater and called that information into police on July 1.

Russian forces are inching closer to the eastern Ukrainian territories and are likely to mount an offensive on the key city of Sloviansk, a regional military official said, urging civilians to evacuate. Thousands of people still in the eastern city of Severodonetsk will soon face “awful conditions” with no water, gas or power, according to a local military official. Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Western artillery his country has received has “started working very powerfully.” In his nightly address Wednesday, Zelensky confirmed his military was able to strike “depots and other spots that are important for the logistics of the occupiers,” and the efforts are “significantly reducing” the offensive potential of the Russian army.

As monkeypox cases continue to rise globally, the World Health Organization is considering again whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. In late June, WHO’s Emergency Committee determined that the outbreak did not meet the criteria for such a declaration. But as the virus continues to spread, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wants the committee to take up the issue again, based on the latest data around the evolution of the outbreak. Across the world, there have been more than 6,000 cases recorded in 58 countries, Tedros said. Monkeypox is a viral disease similar to smallpox that most commonly spreads from person to person through direct contact with infectious body fluids.

Rising prices in the US have some cash-strapped shoppers reaching for alternative payment methods for everyday purchases such as gas station fill-ups or grocery runs. Increasingly, many people are turning to Buy Now, Pay Later installment plans, which have become popular among shoppers seeking to spread out the cost of big-ticket purchases. This trend has become a concern for economists and consumer advocates, who say the surge in the use of these services, coupled with a lack of transparency and little regulatory oversight, leaves them wondering just how much debt Americans are actually getting into. Experts say these transactions are common among young consumers – primarily Gen Z ers and Millennials – and are estimated to be at least $100 billion annually. The rise of these services comes just months after a key inflation index showed prices in the US hit a new 40-year high.

