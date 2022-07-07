Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Thursday on federal charges

(CNN) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, already jailed on state murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd, will learn his federal sentence Thursday when he appears in a US District Court.

The footage from a Minneapolis street showed Chauvin impassively kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck and back while he was handcuffed and lying prone in the street for more than 9 minutes, gasping for air and telling Minneapolis officers, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights when the former officer kneeled on Floyd's back and neck for more than nine minutes. As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin faces a sentence recommendation of between 20 and 25 years. He could have faced up to life in prison if he had been convicted at trial.

According to a court document filed by his attorney in late June, Chauvin spends most of his life in solitary confinement at a maximum-security state prison. Attorney Eric Nelson asks in the document, titled "Defendant's position regarding sentencing" to serve 20 years, minus time served in state prison, in a federal facility.

Prosecutors told the court in December they would request a federal sentence run at the same time as his state charges.