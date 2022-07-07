Officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of 4, jury finds

(CNN) Seattle police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017, an inquest jury concluded Wednesday.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson responded to Lyles' apartment on June 18, 2017, after Lyles, 30, called 911 to report a burglary. After an initially calm conversation, the officers said the pregnant mother turned violent, and they shot her after she confronted them with two knives, police said.

The King County Coroner's inquest jurors responded to more than 100 questions about the case and unanimously came to a decision that McNew and Anderson were justified in their actions. Both officers are still employed with the department.

"This is in fact the only time that a jury is going to look at what happened," Ted Buck, an attorney representing the officers, told CNN. "So the significance, I think, of this outcome is that six people, chosen from the community, listened to the evidence and found that the officers' actions were justified under the circumstances."

Buck said that the proceedings have been "a brutal experience for these officers who were publicly attacked as murderers by people who simply didn't know what had happened."

