Tennis star Nick Kyrgios found it 'hard' to focus on match amid assault allegations

(CNN) Tennis star Nick Kyrgios says ongoing allegations of assault made it "hard" to focus on his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Australian, who beat Chile's Cristian Garín in straight sets to reach the semifinals, has been summoned to court next month in Canberra after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend late last year, according to Australian news reports.

When asked about the incident after his latest win, Kyrgios said he had been advised not to speak openly about the case but that he was keen to tell his side of the story.

"Obviously, I have a lot of thoughts, a lot of things I want to say, kind of my side about it," he told reporters.

"Obviously, I've been advised by my lawyers that I'm unable to say anything at this time.

