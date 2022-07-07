'Scary to be targeted like that': McCabe reacts to IRS audit

The head of the Internal Revenue Service has asked a watchdog to investigate the decision to conduct rare tax audits of former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the agency announced Thursday.

“The IRS has referred the matter to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for review. IRS Commissioner (Charles) Rettig personally reached out to TIGTA after receiving a press inquiry,” the IRS said in a statement.

The agency is under scrutiny following a report from The New York Times on Wednesday that the IRS conducted intensive tax audits of McCabe and Comey, both fierce critics of former President Donald Trump, during his administration.

McCabe told CNN on Thursday that he thinks “referring it to the IG is the right step, but let’s see if the IG moves on it and then makes their findings public.”

CNN has reached out to Comey for comment on the referral.

Individuals are supposed to be selected by random for the audits. The Times noted that the odds of any one person being selected for an audit by National Research Program in 2017 are about one in 30,600, raising questions about how two of Trump’s most visible critics were both selected.

McCabe, a CNN law enforcement analyst, had called for an investigation, telling CNN’s Laura Coates on “Don Lemon Tonight” that “people need to be able to trust the institutions of government and so that’s why there should be some – we should dig through this and find out what happened.”

