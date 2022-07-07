Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

(CNN) Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court near Moscow, her lawyers confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison under the charge. She left the courtroom without giving any comment to reporters, and her next hearing is set for July 14.

On Wednesday, the White House announced President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner.

Cherelle Griner was "grateful" for the call from Biden and Harris, she said in a statement Wednesday.

"While I will remain concerned and outspoken until she is back home, I am hopeful in knowing that the President read my wife's letter and took the time to respond," she said. "I know BG will be able to find comfort in knowing she has not been forgotten."

This is a developing story and will be updated.