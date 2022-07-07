How a dirty flip-flop could cause catastrophe in Australia

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) It's winter in Australia and for the first time in three years thousands of residents are flying to the Indonesian island of Bali to spend the July school holidays basking in the sun.

But Australian officials are becoming increasingly concerned about what they'll bring home and are considering advising travelers to leave their flip-flops -- known as thongs in Australia -- in Bali.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is rapidly spreading through cattle in Indonesia, and on Tuesday the first cases were confirmed in Bali, a popular tourist destination with direct flights to seven Australian cities.

"Foot Mouth Disease would be catastrophic if it were to arrive in Australia," said the country's Chief Veterinary Officer Mark Schipp, who's advising the government on ways to keep the virus out.

FMD is harmless to humans but causes painful blisters and lesions on the mouths and feet of cloven-hooved animals including cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and camels, preventing them from eating and in some cases causing severe lameness and death.