22 migrants who died in a hot semi-truck in San Antonio have been identified

(CNN) Twenty-two migrants found dead in a sweltering semi-truck in San Antonio, or who died in the days after, have been named for the first time on Wednesday by the Bexar County medical examiner, now that most of the 53 migrants have been identified by authorities.

More than a week after what is believed to have been the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history , which took place on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, families in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras continue to grieve and anxiously wait for answers.

The Bexar County medical examiner said 47 of the victims have been "conclusively" identified but officials are still working to confirm the identities of six others. On Wednesday, the medical examiner shared the names of 22 victims whose next of kin have been notified.