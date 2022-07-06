(CNN) One phone call saved countless lives and prevented a potential mass shooting during July 4 celebrations in Richmond, Virginia, the police chief and mayor said Wednesday.

The "hero" tipster overheard a conversation that a mass shooting was being planned for the celebration at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater and called that information into police on July 1, said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith during a news conference. The amphitheater seats 2,400 people , according to the city's website.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks during a news conference on July 6, 2022.

The same day as the tip, police went to a residence at the 1000 block of Columbia Ave. where they found the weapons and ammunition. In total, police found two assault rifles, one handgun and 223 rounds of ammunition at the home, Smith said.

One man was arrested Friday and police put surveillance on a second person, who was arrested Tuesday, the chief said. Both suspects have been charged with being non-citizens in possession of a firearm.

"They were planning to, actually, shoot up our Fourth of July celebration," Smith said. "We know what their intent is but we don't have their motive, we do know that they lived at the same location."

