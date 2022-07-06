3 men plead guilty to defrauding seniors out of more than $350,000 in 'Grandparent Scam,' officials say

(CNN) Three men pleaded guilty to defrauding 14 Rhode Island seniors out of more than $350,000 in what authorities described Tuesday as a "Grandparent Scam."

"Few things are more frightening than thinking a family member is in trouble," U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a news release . "These defendants exploited that fear to steal from loving grandparents and line their own pockets."

Bryan Valdez-Espinosa, 22, Diego A. Alarcon, 22, and Jason Hatcher, 40, appeared before a federal judge in Providence and admitted to participating in the scam, Cunha said.

Kara Hoopis Manosh, an attorney for Hatcher, and Kevin Fitzgerald, attorney representing Valdez-Espinosa, declined comment in separate emails to CNN.

Alarcon's attorney, Melissa Larsen, told CNN her client "has accepted full responsibility for his role in this scheme, one of many which has victimized our venerable elder population."

