Possible tornado causes significant damage in Ohio town, displacing several hundred people, officials say

(CNN) An unconfirmed tornado in Ohio caused significant structural damage to the Goshen Township Police and Fire Departments as well as numerous homes and schools, displacing several hundred people, county officials said Wednesday.

A severe storm ripped through the downtown area of Goshen around 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to Pam Haverkos, Clermont County emergency management director.

Goshen, a suburb located approximately 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati, was hit with very little warning, township administrator Steve Pegram said during a news conference. "Our phones alerted, and the storm hit us about 90 seconds later," Pegram said.

An uprooted tree in Goshen Township, Ohio, after a possible tornado ripped through the area Wednesday.

Two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school were also damaged in the storm, said Mike Boehmer, the Goshen emergency management office spokesperson.

"They are all in close proximity to the fire department and the police department," Boehmer said, adding that many homes are missing their roofs.

