Bradford Clark Freeman, the last surviving member of Easy Company's Band of Brothers, dies at 97

(CNN) Bradford Clark Freeman, believed to be the last surviving original member of the historic World War II parachute infantry regiment of the US Army known as Easy Company, died Sunday in Columbus, Mississippi. He was 97.

Freeman died at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, according to an obituary posted by Lowndes Funeral Home and Crematory.

Known to his friends as Mr. B., Freeman was a freshman at Mississippi State when World War II began, according to the obituary. He volunteered for the paratroopers and "on February 5, 1944, he went into Foreign Service with 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division," the obituary said.

As a mortarman for Easy Company, he jumped in the D-Day Normandy invasion, per the obituary.

He also fought in Operation Market-Garden and was part of the defense of Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge, where he was wounded, the obituary read.

Read More