2-year-old orphaned in parade shooting was shielded by his father as the wounded man lay dying

(CNN) By his father's final act of heroism, Aiden McCarthy survived Monday's carnage at a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago. But the 2-year-old now is left to grow up without either of his parents -- an orphan of America's bane of mass shootings.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife, Irina, 35, were among seven people who died following an explosion of bullets Monday from a rooftop into a holiday crowd in Highland Park, Illinois, the Lake County Coroner's Office has said. Nearly 40 others were injured.

Aiden was protected from the gunfire by Kevin's body, even as the man lay wounded, Irina's father and Aiden's grandfather, Michael Levberg, told the Chicago Sun-Times

Aiden "was pulled out from underneath his father, who was still bleeding, by good Samaritans," US Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday. "Then, they went to work on his dad because his dad's leg was still bleeding."

The McCarthys had been looking forward to seeing the parade with their toddler, Levberg told the Sun-Times.

Read More