Ons Jabeur makes grand slam history as she reaches Wimbledon semifinals

(CNN) Ons Jabeur made history on the grass courts of Wimbledon Tuesday as she became the first Arab or North African woman to reach the semifinals of a grand slam.

The world No. 3 rallied from a set down, overcoming a nervy start, to beat Marie Bouzková 3-6 6-1 6-1 on Centre Court.

But after reaching the final four, she said that it had been a long time coming for her personally.

Jabeur celebrates after coming back to beat Bouzková.

"I was hoping that I could get to this stage for a long time already. I struggled a few times in the quarterfinal," Jabeur told the media afterwards.

"I was talking a little bit to (former world No. 22) Hicham Arazi, and he told me: 'Arabs always lose in the quarterfinals and we are sick of it. Please break this.' I was like: 'I'll try, my friend' ... We were just texting, and he was really happy. He was like: 'Thank you for finally making the semifinal. Now, you can really go and get the title.'"

