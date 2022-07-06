Today, you’ll find a deal on Eyebobs, a discounted Kindle Kids e-reader and savings on our favorite KitchenAid stand mixer. All that and more below.

30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE

Adidas adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get up to 30% off sitewide and save on top-notch styles for men, women and kids during this summertime sale. Just use code CELEBRATE at checkout to score these savings — and don’t hesitate, because the sale ends today.

$199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Theragun Mini Therabody

Compact and portable, the Theragun Mini is ideal for travel and instant on-the-go relief. Don’t let the small size fool you — the Mini offers powerful pressure with three speed settings and up to 150 minutes of battery life. Whether you’re recovering at the finish line or loosening up at the airport, the Mini is a must-have for sore muscles. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the device, beating previous sales by at least $10.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer Target

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first-home fantasies, iconic KitchenAid mixers — you know the ones — are seriously on sale right now. You can get $50 off the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head, our pick for the best stand mixer overall, as well as the larger Pro 600 Series model — plus, attachments are up to 25% off. This sale lasts through July 16 at Crate & Barrel.

15% off with code CNN15EYEBOBS

Eyebobs Eyebobs

Save on reading glasses, blue-light lenses and more right now at Eyebobs, thanks to an exclusive sale for Underscored readers. When you use code CNN15EYEBOBS, you can get $15 off sitewide. Whether you’re shopping for reader sunglasses, bifocals, polarized sunnies or anything in between, don’t miss this discount — today’s the last day for these exclusive savings.

$109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition Amazon

If you’ve got a budding bookworm in your home, why not give them the gift of reading via this portable e-reader that comes in fun, colorful case designs especially for kids? Whether they like fantasy series, comics or anything in between, you can ensure they’ll always have their next book on hand. We love the Kindle Kids for its extra features, including FreeTime unlimited — and right now the e-reader is a whopping 55% off at Amazon.

More deals to shop

• Get rid of dust and pet hair in your home with this Levoit air purifier, now about $15 off at Amazon.

• If it’s finally time to get a refrigerator or range, there’s no better time than Black Friday in July. Head over to Whirlpool to get up to $600 off refrigerators and up to $570 off ranges.

• Rainy days, come our way! You can score a chic, windproof umbrella for 20% off when purchased through the Weatherman Amazon store. The sale runs through Wednesday, July 13, so get ahead of nature’s inevitable surprises.

• Sneakers, flats, slippers — they’re all on sale during the Birdies biannual sale. Don’t forget to check out the final sale items before they’re gone for good!

• With Repurpose, finding a green alternative to everyday products doesn’t get much easier. Use the code PLASTICFREE20 for the month of July to save on eco-friendly bowls, utensils, straws, cups, party bundles, toilet paper and more.

• Run to save $130 on the high-tech Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 before they all sell out. The sweat-resistant smartwatch allows you to receive notifications and track health insights in style.

• The iconic tie-dye Crocs are finally on sale! Get a pair now for $20 off.

• Keep your skin protected from harmful UV rays with big sunscreen savings at Walgreens — get BOGO 50% off from trusted brands like Neutrogena, CeraVe and La Roche-Posay.

• It’s never a bad idea to keep a step stool on hand in your home, so pick up a sturdy one now for almost half off at Walmart.

• Macy’s is celebrating Black Friday in July, which means you can score up to 60% off, plus an extra 25% off with code JULY at checkout, now through July 11.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Sale

Wild One Wild One

Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, this summer sale has you covered with up to 40% off bestselling pet gear.

20% off sitewide

Drybar Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Right now, thanks to a Fourth of July sale at Drybar, you can save on premium hair care — from shampoo, conditioner and styling products to tools like blow-dryers, curling irons and straighteners. Everything is 20% off, plus lightning discounts will pop up daily through July 7.

Summer Savings Event

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to this Summer Savings Event at Brooklinen. Now through July 6, you can get 15% off almost everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

$399.99 $297.49 at Amazon

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix

Looking to cut down on your kitchen waste? The Vitamix FoodCycler is a countertop appliance that breaks down food scraps (including chicken bones!) in mere hours. Like magic, you’ll have nutrient-rich fertilizer that mixes with soil to nourish your garden. Quiet, compact and odorless, the FoodCycler is a great investment — especially at this low price.