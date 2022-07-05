NASA lost contact with a satellite after it broke free of the Earth's orbit

(CNN) NASA has lost contact with one of its satellites after it broke free of the Earth's orbit on the way to the moon.

"If needed, the mission has enough fuel to delay the initial post separation trajectory correction maneuver for several days," the agency said.

Leaving the Earth's orbit

The satellite left Earth's orbit on Monday as planned, marking an important milestone on its four-month journey to the moon.

It will be relying on its own propulsion and the sun's gravity for the remainder of its trip. The gravity will allow the CubeSat to use significantly less fuel to reach its destination.

The mission launched aboard Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand on June 28.

The CubeSats's goal is to enter an elongated orbit, which is a near rectilinear halo orbit, around the moon for at least six months for research purposes.

The satellite's orbit will bring the spacecraft within 1,000 miles (1,609.3 kilometers) of one lunar pole at its closest pass and within 43,500 miles (70,006.5 kilometers) from the other pole every seven days.

Additionally, the small satellite will also be testing out its communication abilities. The orbit offers a view of Earth while providing coverage for the lunar south pole, which is the scheduled landing point for the Artemis astronauts in 2025.

The CubeSat will also communicate with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbit, which has been circling the moon for 13 years. It will act as a reference point for the satellite and allow scientists to measure the distance between the two space objects and where CAPSTONE is in the sky.