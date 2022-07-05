Former preschool teacher identified as a victim of July Fourth parade shooting

(CNN) What was supposed to be a day of national celebration turned into a day of tragedy and fear when a gunman killed six people and injured dozens of others at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Now, yet another community in America is processing their grief as they mourn the loss of family and friends after a suspected shooter used a "high-powered rifle" in an attack that appeared to be "random" and "intentional," police said.

Authorities believe the shooter, who was apprehended following a manhunt Monday, climbed onto a rooftop of a business and opened fire on the parade about 20 minutes after it started.

A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medical director of the NorthShore University Health System.

The patients ranged in age from 8 years old to 85 years old, and four or five were children, Temple said. He said 19 of the 25 gunshot victims were treated and have been discharged. There were gunshot wounds to extremities as well as more central parts of bodies, he added.

