Wimbledon wants to teach its audience about tennis. Luckily, there's an app for that

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 4:46 AM ET, Tue July 5, 2022

10: Emma Raducanu -- The reigning US Open champion has had a roller coaster 12 months after bursting onto the scene. But injuries (some of them freak) have interrupted the British 19-year-old's game.

Best finish: Fourth Round, 2021
10: Jannik Sinner -- Sinner is relatively green when it comes to Wimbledon. This is only his second year, and in 2021 he exited in the first round. But the 20-year-old from San Candido, Italy completes the top 10 seeds and is a 2022 Australian Open quarter finalist.

Best finish: First round, 2021
9: Garbine Muguruza -- The Spaniard is the only women's singles player within the top 10 seeds to have won the title, when she bested no less a player than Venus Williams. The former world number one hasn't had the strongest start to this year's majors, however.

Best finish: Winner, 2017
9: Cameron Norrie -- The British player is knocking on the door of the world's top 10 despite having never made the fourth round of a major, and makes the top 10 seeds in his fifth year at Wimbledon.

Best finish: Third round, 2021
8: Jessica Pegula -- Two major quarter finals in 2022 already under her belt, the world number nine from Buffalo, New York does not have strong form at Wimbledon, however.

Best finish: Second round, 2021
