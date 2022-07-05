Wimbledon wants to teach its audience about tennis. Luckily, there's an app for that

Wimbledon 2022: The men's and women's singles top seeds
10: Jannik Sinner -- Sinner is relatively green when it comes to Wimbledon. This is only his second year, and in 2021 he exited in the first round. But the 20-year-old from San Candido, Italy completes the top 10 seeds and is a 2022 Australian Open quarter finalist.
Best finish: First round, 2021
9: Cameron Norrie -- The British player is knocking on the door of the world's top 10 despite having never made the fourth round of a major, and makes the top 10 seeds in his fifth year at Wimbledon.
Best finish: Third round, 2021
8: Jessica Pegula -- Two major quarter finals in 2022 already under her belt, the world number nine from Buffalo, New York does not have strong form at Wimbledon, however.
Best finish: Second round, 2021
