Tatjana Maria is enjoying a 'dream' Wimbledon run 15 months after the birth of her second child

Wimbledon (CNN) At 8:30 a.m., a few hours before play starts at Wimbledon, Tatjana Maria heads to practice. It's a daily ritual that has served her well throughout the tournament so far, even though she won't end up hitting a ball.

That's because her eight-year-old daughter, Charlotte, is a budding tennis star who has training each morning. Later in the day, Maria will take to the courts herself, which on Tuesday meant claiming the biggest win of her career and a spot in the Wimbledon semifinals.

With her 4-6 6-2 7-5 victory against fellow German Jule Niemeier, the 34-year-old Maria continued her remarkable run at SW19 -- 15 months after the birth of her second daughter, Cecilia.

"It's a dream," she said in her on-court interview, "a dream to live this with my family, with my two little girls. I mean, one year ago, I had just given birth."

Prior to this year's Wimbledon, Maria had never progressed further than the third round of a grand slam tournament in 34 attempts. It's no wonder, then, that she admitted to having "goosebumps everywhere" as she soaked up the applause of Court No. 1 -- the site of her battling victory on Tuesday.

