Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Highland Park, the Illinois city where at least seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a July Fourth parade, according to the press pool traveling with her Tuesday.

Harris will be accompanied by Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, US Rep. Brad Schneider and state Sen. Julie Morrison. The exact timing of her visit was not immediately clear.

During a call Tuesday morning, Rotering invited the vice president to join her in Highland Park following Harris’ speech to the National Education Association.

Harris delivered remarks in Chicago, just miles from Highland Park, and pointedly told Congress to “have the courage” to act on an assault weapons ban and to “stop protecting” gun manufacturers.

“Yesterday, it should have been a day to come together with family and friends to celebrate our nation’s independence and instead, that community suffered a violent tragedy,” Harris said in remarks to the National Education Association on Tuesday.

“We need to stop this violence,” she said.

“You know, I’ve said it before. Enough is enough,” she said forcefully. “I mean, here we are, our nation is still mourning the loss of those 19 babies and their two teachers in Uvalde.”

